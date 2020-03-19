The SVP of One Liberty Properties (OLP) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of One Liberty Properties (OLP), Matthew Gould, bought shares of OLP for $6,970.

This is Gould’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on BRT back in March 2016

The company has a one-year high of $31.78 and a one-year low of $9.71. Currently, One Liberty Properties has an average volume of 55.99K. OLP’s market cap is $242.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.78.

The insider sentiment on One Liberty Properties has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases.