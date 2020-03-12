The SVP of Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC), Bryan Stepp, bought shares of OVBC for $146.

In addition to Bryan Stepp, one other OVBC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ohio Valley Banc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.21 million and quarterly net profit of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.77 million and had a net profit of $3.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.50 and a one-year low of $25.50. OVBC’s market cap is $126.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30.

Bryan Stepp's trades have generated a -16.4% average return based on past transactions.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments.