The SVP of Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF), Charles Viater, sold shares of MFSF for $123.8K.

Following Charles Viater’s last MFSF Sell transaction on October 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.0%. In addition to Charles Viater, 5 other MFSF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Mutualfirst Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.47 million and quarterly net profit of $6.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.88 million and had a net profit of $5.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.61 and a one-year low of $24.85. MFSF’s market cap is $338.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.43.

The insider sentiment on Mutualfirst Financial has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MutualBank, which provides financial products and services. It engages in accepting retail deposits from the general public and investing those funds primarily in loans.