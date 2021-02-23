The SVP of Lithia Motors (LAD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Lithia Motors (LAD), Scott Hillier, sold shares of LAD for $2.06M.

Following Scott Hillier’s last LAD Sell transaction on April 27, 2015, the stock climbed by 272.1%.

Based on Lithia Motors’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.94 billion and quarterly net profit of $188 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.27 billion and had a net profit of $68 million. The company has a one-year high of $392.60 and a one-year low of $55.74. LAD’s market cap is $9.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $354.17, reflecting a 5.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Lithia Motors has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment composes of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.