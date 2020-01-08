The SVP of KVH Industries (KVHI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of KVH Industries (KVHI), Felise Feingold, sold shares of KVHI for $4,336.

In addition to Felise Feingold, 11 other KVHI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Felise Feingold’s last KVHI Sell transaction on October 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.89 and a one-year low of $8.64. Currently, KVH Industries has an average volume of 26.06K.

The insider sentiment on KVH Industries has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television, and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.