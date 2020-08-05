The SVP of Kellogg (K) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Kellogg (K), Alistair Hirst, sold shares of K for $518.6K.

Following Alistair Hirst’s last K Sell transaction on November 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.7%. In addition to Alistair Hirst, one other K executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kellogg’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.47 billion and quarterly net profit of $351 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.46 billion and had a net profit of $286 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.88 and a one-year low of $52.66. K’s market cap is $23.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $71.73, reflecting a -3.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $518.6K worth of K shares and purchased $189K worth of K shares.

Alistair Hirst’s trades have generated a -15.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos, to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following seven segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA. The North America segment includes U.S. Frozen, Kashi company, and RX businesses. The Europe segment consists of European countries. The Latin America segment comprises of Central America and Mexico. The AMEA segment consists of Africa, Middle East, Australia and other Asian and Pacific markets. The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.