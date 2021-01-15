The SVP of Iteris (ITI) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of Iteris (ITI), Ramin Massoumi, bought shares of ITI for $37.4K.

This recent transaction increases Ramin Massoumi’s holding in the company by 42.42% to a total of $466.9K. Following Ramin Massoumi’s last ITI Buy transaction on March 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

Based on Iteris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.26 million and quarterly net profit of $413K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.81 and a one-year low of $2.08. ITI’s market cap is $309 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.80.

Starting in February 2020, ITI received 15 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.00, reflecting a -25.2% downside. Three different firms, including Northland Securities and B.Riley Financial, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment offers various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment consists of ClearAg solutions and ClearPath Weather management tools, which deliver road maintenance applications and digital agriculture platforms, respectively. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.