The SVP of First Capital (FCAP) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of First Capital (FCAP), Dennis Thomas, bought shares of FCAP for $22.5K.

Following Dennis Thomas’ last FCAP Buy transaction on December 01, 2009, the stock climbed by 50.1%. This is Thomas’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $81.71 and a one-year low of $42.72. FCAP’s market cap is $202 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70.

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, it offers commercial and business banking services. Its products include loans, credit cards, deposit accounts, treasury management, residential lending, and investments. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.