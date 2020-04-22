The SVP of Finance of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Finance of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Jamie Samath, sold shares of ISRG for $17.21K.

Based on Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $314 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $974 million and had a net profit of $307 million. The company has a one-year high of $619.00 and a one-year low of $360.50. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 337.55K.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $559.47, reflecting a -10.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ISRG with a $570.00 price target. ISRG is a controversial stock, with 10 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock.

The insider sentiment on Intuitive Surgical has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

