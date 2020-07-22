The SVP of Finance of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Finance of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Jamie Samath, sold shares of ISRG for $238.1K.

Following Jamie Samath’s last ISRG Sell transaction on April 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 146.0%.

Based on Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion and quarterly net profit of $314 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $974 million and had a net profit of $307 million. The company has a one-year high of $675.06 and a one-year low of $360.50. ISRG’s market cap is $76.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.50.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $657.50, reflecting a 1.8% upside.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

