The SVP of Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB), Mark Nicastro, sold shares of FMNB for $17.81K.

This is Nicastro’s first Sell trade following 40 Buy transactions. Following Mark Nicastro’s last FMNB Sell transaction on July 07, 2015, the stock climbed by 7.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Farmers National Banc Oh’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.49 million and quarterly net profit of $9.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.15 million and had a net profit of $8.69 million. FMNB’s market cap is $418.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $12.83.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.81K worth of FMNB shares and purchased $295.6K worth of FMNB shares. The insider sentiment on Farmers National Banc Oh has been positive according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which supervises its subsidiaries’ banking operations. It operates through the following segments: Trust, Bank and Retirement Consulting.