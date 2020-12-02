The SVP of Englobal (ENG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Englobal (ENG), Robert Bruce Williams, sold shares of ENG for $218K.

Based on Englobal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.73 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,110,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $716K. The company has a one-year high of $4.32 and a one-year low of $0.46. ENG’s market cap is $45.75 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 64.00.

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyser systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.