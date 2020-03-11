The SVP of Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS), Teri Clements, bought shares of CPSS for $45.25K.

Following this transaction Teri Clements’ holding in the company was increased by 9.03% to a total of $986.9K.

CPSS’s market cap is $73.68M and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.83. Currently, Consumer Portfolio Services has an average volume of 16.44K. The company has a one-year high of $4.65 and a one-year low of $2.85.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent specialty finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes and limited credit histories.