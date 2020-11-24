The SVP of Clearwater Paper (CLW) is Selling Shares

On November 20, the SVP of Clearwater Paper (CLW), Michael Gadd, sold shares of CLW for $282.7K.

Based on Clearwater Paper’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $457 million and quarterly net profit of $21.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $445 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.45 and a one-year low of $11.88. CLW’s market cap is $628 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.20.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products, or retail products, and away-from-home tissue products, or non-retail products, and parent rolls. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produce and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard. The company was founded on December 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.