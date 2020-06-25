The SVP of AutoZone (AZO) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of AutoZone (AZO), Daniele Philip, sold shares of AZO for $193.6K.

Following Daniele Philip B.’s last AZO Sell transaction on March 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 170.9%. In addition to Daniele Philip, 2 other AZO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1274.41 and a one-year low of $684.91. AZO’s market cap is $25.7 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.60. Currently, AutoZone has an average volume of 168.03K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1255.00, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on AutoZone has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

