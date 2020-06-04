The SVP of Archer Daniels Midland is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Gregory Morris, exercised options to sell 3,114 ADM shares at $30.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $124.6K.

Following Gregory Morris’ last ADM Sell transaction on June 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.6%. In addition to Gregory Morris, one other ADM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $47.20 and a one-year low of $28.92. ADM’s market cap is $22.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.25, reflecting a -4.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $124.6K worth of ADM shares and purchased $37.66K worth of ADM shares. The insider sentiment on Archer Daniels Midland has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment engages in corn wet milling and dry milling activities; and also converts corn into sweeteners, starches, and bioproducts. The Nutrition segment provides customer needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. Archer-Daniels-Midland was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.