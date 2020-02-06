The SVP of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Michael Ambrose, sold shares of ADM for $529K.

Based on Archer Daniels Midland’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.33 billion and quarterly net profit of $504 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.94 billion and had a net profit of $315 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.20 and a one-year low of $36.45. ADM’s market cap is $25.65B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.84.

The insider sentiment on Archer Daniels Midland has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Oilseeds Processing, Corn Processing, Wild Flavors & Specialty Ingredients and Agricultural Services.