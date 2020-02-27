The SVP of Acadia Realty (AKR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Acadia Realty (AKR), Joseph Napolitano, sold shares of AKR for $36.03K.

Based on Acadia Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.79 million and quarterly net profit of $21.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.45 million and had a net profit of $7.05 million. Currently, Acadia Realty has an average volume of 495.27K. The company has a one-year high of $29.55 and a one-year low of $24.41.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.