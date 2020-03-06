The SVP of Acadia Realty (AKR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Acadia Realty (AKR), Richard Hartmann, sold shares of AKR for $186.3K.

In addition to Richard Hartmann, one other AKR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Acadia Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.79 million and quarterly net profit of $21.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69.45 million and had a net profit of $7.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.55 and a one-year low of $22.21. Currently, Acadia Realty has an average volume of 534.76K.

The insider sentiment on Acadia Realty has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.