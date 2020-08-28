The SVP, Manuf & Sup Chn of Boston Scientific (BSX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Manuf & Sup Chn of Boston Scientific (BSX), John Bradley Sorenson, sold shares of BSX for $293K.

In addition to John Bradley Sorenson, one other BSX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $46.62 and a one-year low of $24.10. BSX’s market cap is $58.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.10.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.93, reflecting a -14.2% downside.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

