The SVP Legal, Gen Counsel & Sec of Insperity (NSP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Legal, Gen Counsel & Sec of Insperity (NSP), Daniel Herink, sold shares of NSP for $434.2K.

In addition to Daniel Herink, 2 other NSP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $107.69 and a one-year low of $22.59. NSP’s market cap is $2.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 60.68.

The insider sentiment on Insperity has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. It offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services. The company was founded by Paul J. Sarvadi in April 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, TX.