The SVP, Legal Affairs, General of Micron is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Legal Affairs, General of Micron (MU), Joel Poppen, exercised options to sell 20,000 MU shares at $23.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.14M. The options were close to expired and Joel Poppen disposed stocks.

Following Joel Poppen’s last MU Sell transaction on April 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 14.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $58.40 and a one-year low of $32.14. MU’s market cap is $63.9B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.66. Currently, Micron has an average volume of 27.13M.

The insider sentiment on Micron has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU).

