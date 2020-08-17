The SVP, Law & Human Resources of Nautilus Group (NLS) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, Law & Human Resources of Nautilus Group (NLS), Wayne Bolio, bought shares of NLS for $23.6K.

This recent transaction increases Wayne Bolio’s holding in the company by 14.26% to a total of $276.6K. Following Wayne Bolio’s last NLS Buy transaction on May 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.4%.

Based on Nautilus Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.72 million and quarterly net profit of $2.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $78.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.91 and a one-year low of $1.20.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, reflecting a -27.7% downside. Starting in March 2020, NLS received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Truist Financial and Roth Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $671.4K worth of NLS shares and purchased $23.6K worth of NLS shares. The insider sentiment on Nautilus Group has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising. The company was founded by Arthur Allen Jones in April 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.