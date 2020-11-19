The SVP, Investor Relations & Trea of AO Smith is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Investor Relations & Trea of AO Smith (AOS), Patricia Ackerman, exercised options to sell 14,000 AOS shares at $31.23 a share, for a total transaction value of $789.3K.

Following Patricia Ackerman’s last AOS Sell transaction on March 10, 2017, the stock climbed by 9.2%. In addition to Patricia Ackerman, 4 other AOS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AO Smith’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $760 million and quarterly net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $728 million and had a net profit of $87.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.05 and a one-year low of $33.81. Currently, AO Smith has an average volume of 911.34K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.50, reflecting a -8.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on AO Smith has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Patricia Ackerman’s trades have generated a -42.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.