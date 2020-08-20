The SVP Intl. of Ebay (EBAY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Intl. of Ebay (EBAY), Jae Hyun Lee, sold shares of EBAY for $711.2K.

Following Jae Hyun Lee’s last EBAY Sell transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.8%. In addition to Jae Hyun Lee, 2 other EBAY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion and quarterly net profit of $746 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.42 billion and had a net profit of $402 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.06 and a one-year low of $26.02. EBAY’s market cap is $40.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Based on 27 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.32, reflecting a -7.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold EBAY.

The insider sentiment on Ebay has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on EBAY: