The SVP, Industrial and Consumer of Analog Devices (ADI) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, Industrial and Consumer of Analog Devices (ADI), Joseph Hassett, sold shares of ADI for $1.33M.

Following Joseph Hassett’s last ADI Sell transaction on August 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $127.39 and a one-year low of $79.08. ADI’s market cap is $44.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.00.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.13, reflecting a -13.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Analog Devices has been neutral according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Read More on ADI: