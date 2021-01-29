The SVP HR of Winnebago Industries (WGO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP HR of Winnebago Industries (WGO), Bret Woodson, sold shares of WGO for $1.02M.

Following Bret Woodson’s last WGO Sell transaction on January 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.9%. In addition to Bret Woodson, 2 other WGO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Winnebago Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $793 million and quarterly net profit of $57.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $588 million and had a net profit of $14.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.25 and a one-year low of $16.94. Currently, Winnebago Industries has an average volume of 784.42K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.50, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Winnebago Industries has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Chris-Craft marine, Winnebago motorhomes and Winnebago specialty vehicles. The company was founded on February 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Forest City, IA.