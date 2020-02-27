The SVP HR of Standard Motor Products (SMP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP HR of Standard Motor Products (SMP), Thomas Tesoro, sold shares of SMP for $14.97K.

The company has a one-year high of $55.85 and a one-year low of $42.03. Currently, Standard Motor Products has an average volume of 88.13K. SMP’s market cap is $1.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.20.

The insider sentiment on Standard Motor Products has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control.