The SVP HR of Innospec is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP HR of Innospec (IOSP), Catherine Hessner, exercised options to sell 2,855 IOSP shares for a total transaction value of $222.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $107.85 and a one-year low of $56.71. IOSP’s market cap is $1.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40. Currently, Innospec has an average volume of 102.00K.

Innospec, Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for customer’s processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining industries. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations, chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation and completion operations, and products for oil and gas production. The Octane Additives segment produces tetra ethyl lead, comprises sales of tetra ethyl lead for use in automotive gasoline and trading. The company was founded on May 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.