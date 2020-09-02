The SVP HR of Danaher is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP HR of Danaher (DHR), Angela Lalor, exercised options to sell 77,909 DHR shares at $57.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $16.01M.

Following Angela Lalor’s last DHR Sell transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 48.3%.

Based on Danaher’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $927 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.44 billion and had a net profit of $731 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.38 and a one-year low of $119.60. DHR’s market cap is $148 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.00.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $215.00, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Danaher has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.