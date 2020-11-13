The SVP HR of Big 5 Sporting Goods is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP HR of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), Jeffrey Fraley, exercised options to sell 7,500 BGFV shares at $5.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $60.6K.

Following Jeffrey Fraley’s last BGFV Sell transaction on August 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on Big 5 Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $305 million and quarterly net profit of $28.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $266 million and had a net profit of $6.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.72 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, Big 5 Sporting Goods has an average volume of 889.76K.

The insider sentiment on Big 5 Sporting Goods has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. The company was founded by Maurie I. Liff, Harry A. Liff, and Robert W. Miller in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.