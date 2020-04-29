The SVP HR of Baxter International (BAX) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP HR of Baxter International (BAX), Jeanne Mason, sold shares of BAX for $4.39M.

In addition to Jeanne Mason, one other BAX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.04 billion and GAAP net loss of -$23,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 billion and had a net profit of $305 million. The company has a one-year high of $95.20 and a one-year low of $69.10. BAX’s market cap is $46.16 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.60.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.54, reflecting a -3.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.39M worth of BAX shares and purchased $803.8K worth of BAX shares. The insider sentiment on Baxter International has been neutral according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.