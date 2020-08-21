The SVP HR of Barnes Group (B) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP HR of Barnes Group (B), Dawn Edwards, sold shares of B for $66.74K.

In addition to Dawn Edwards, one other B executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.60 and a one-year low of $30.22. B’s market cap is $1.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.20. Currently, Barnes Group has an average volume of 137.25K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00, reflecting a -13.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Barnes Group has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.