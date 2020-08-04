The SVP & GM Electronics Business of Littelfuse is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & GM Electronics Business of Littelfuse (LFUS), Nayar Deepak, exercised options to sell 2,319 LFUS shares at $154.15 a share, for a total transaction value of $418.5K.

Following Nayar Deepak’s last LFUS Sell transaction on May 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 40.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $196.00 and a one-year low of $103.63. LFUS’s market cap is $4.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 59.40. Currently, Littelfuse has an average volume of 28.81K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.33, reflecting a 3.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Littelfuse has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions. The Automotive segment maintains a direct sales force to service all the major automotive OEMs and system suppliers domestically. The Industrial segment consists of power fuses and holders, protection relays and controls and other circuit protection products for use in various industrial applications such as oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, non-residential construction, HVAC systems, elevators and other industrial equipment. The company was founded by Edward V. Sundt in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.