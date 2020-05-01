The SVP & GM, AMH of Entegris is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & GM, AMH of Entegris (ENTG), William James Shaner, exercised options to sell 55,992 ENTG shares at $11.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.12M.

Following William James Shaner’s last ENTG Sell transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Entegris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $412 million and quarterly net profit of $61.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $391 million and had a net profit of $32.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.05 and a one-year low of $33.75. Currently, Entegris has an average volume of 917.44K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.50, reflecting a -6.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Entegris has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.