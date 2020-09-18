The SVP, Global Sales of Cryolife (CRY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Global Sales of Cryolife (CRY), Davis John, bought shares of CRY for $166.4K.

Following this transaction Davis John E’s holding in the company was increased by 16.54% to a total of $1.18 million. This is E’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $31.77 and a one-year low of $12.63. Currently, Cryolife has an average volume of 396.74K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.13, reflecting a -36.9% downside. Three different firms, including Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue; JOTEC products, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on external services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.