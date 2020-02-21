The SVP, Global Mfg and Quality of Luminex (LMNX) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, Global Mfg and Quality of Luminex (LMNX), Randall Myers, sold shares of LMNX for $377.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Luminex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $90.5 million and quarterly net profit of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.82 and a one-year low of $17.35. Currently, Luminex has an average volume of 280.40K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Luminex Corp. develops, manufactures and markets proprietary biological testing technologies and products with applications throughout the life sciences and diagnostics industries. The company was founded by Mark B. Chandler and Van S. Chandler in May 1995 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.