The SVP, Glbl Ops & Process Imprv of Polyone (POL) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, Glbl Ops & Process Imprv of Polyone (POL), John Midea, bought shares of POL for $17.75K.

This recent transaction increases John Midea’s holding in the company by 10.54% to a total of $198.1K. In addition to John Midea, one other POL executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $37.33 and a one-year low of $15.90. POL’s market cap is $1.74B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and SunTrust Robinson, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Polyone has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PolyOne Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution.