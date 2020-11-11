The SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of Micron is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, General Counsel&Secretary of Micron (MU), Joel Poppen, exercised options to sell 30,900 MU shares at $28.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.76M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Micron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $988 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.87 billion and had a net profit of $561 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.19 and a one-year low of $31.13. MU’s market cap is $61.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Based on 25 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.41, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Micron has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Read More on MU: