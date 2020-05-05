The SVP, General Counsel and Sec of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, General Counsel and Sec of Diamond Offshore Drilling (DOFSQ), David Roland, sold shares of DOFSQ for $7,279.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $276 million and GAAP net loss of -$74,770,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.03 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $2.67, reflecting a -91.8% downside. Six different firms, including Wells Fargo and Capital One Financial, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.