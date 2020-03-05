The SVP, Gen Counsel & Secty of Avery Dennison (AVY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Gen Counsel & Secty of Avery Dennison (AVY), Susan C. Miller, sold shares of AVY for $666.2K.

Following Susan C. Miller’s last AVY Sell transaction on May 03, 2016, the stock climbed by 52.3%. In addition to Susan C. Miller, 3 other AVY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Avery Dennison’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $97.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $141.09 and a one-year low of $99.00. Currently, Avery Dennison has an average volume of 586.16K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.92M worth of AVY shares and purchased $76.22K worth of AVY shares. The insider sentiment on Avery Dennison has been neutral according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials.