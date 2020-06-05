The SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary of Veeva Systems is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary of Veeva Systems (VEEV), Jonathan Faddis, exercised options to sell 5,639 VEEV shares for a total transaction value of $1.23M.

Following Jonathan Faddis’ last VEEV Sell transaction on September 03, 2015, the stock climbed by 190.6%. In addition to Jonathan Faddis, one other VEEV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Veeva Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $337 million and quarterly net profit of $86.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $245 million and had a net profit of $73.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $220.91 and a one-year low of $118.11. VEEV’s market cap is $32.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 111.10.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy VEEV with a $230.00 price target. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $218.00, reflecting a -2.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Veeva Systems has been negative according to 139 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veeva Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The firm’s customer relationship management solutions enable its customers to increase the productivity and compliance of their sales and marketing functions. Its regulated content management and collaboration solutions enable its customers to more efficiently manage a regulated, content-centric processes across the enterprise. The company’s customer master solution enables customers to more effectively manage complex healthcare provider and healthcare organization data. The company was founded by Mark Armenante, Peter P. Gassner, Doug Ostler, Mitch Wallace and Matthew J. Wallach on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.