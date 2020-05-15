The SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SECRET of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (CTO) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SECRET of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (CTO), Daniel Earl Smith, bought shares of CTO for $18.38K.

Following this transaction Daniel Earl Smith’s holding in the company was increased by 2.96% to a total of $643.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.84 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,261,859. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.96 million and had a net profit of $6.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.64 and a one-year low of $34.69. CTO’s market cap is $174 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.00.

Starting in July 2019, CTO received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Earl Smith’s trades have generated a 2.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. The company operates through the following business segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. The Income Properties segment consists primarily of income producing properties and its business plan is to focus on investing in additional income-producing properties. The Commercial loan Investments segment consists of one loan collateralized by a hotel property in Atlanta, Georgia. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of revenues generated from land transactions and leasing and royalty income from its interests in subsurface oil, gas and mineral rights. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.