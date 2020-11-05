The SVP, GC & Sec of Kraton (KRA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, GC & Sec of Kraton (KRA), James Leo Simmons, sold shares of KRA for $86.61K.

The company has a one-year high of $31.44 and a one-year low of $4.45. Currently, Kraton has an average volume of 275.95K.

The insider sentiment on Kraton has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business. The Chemical segment consists of pine-based specialty products business. The company was founded on February 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.