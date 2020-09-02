The SVP, GC & Sec of Ebay (EBAY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, GC & Sec of Ebay (EBAY), Marie Oh Huber, sold shares of EBAY for $2.98M.

Following Marie Oh Huber’s last EBAY Sell transaction on April 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.2%. In addition to Marie Oh Huber, 8 other EBAY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ebay’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion and quarterly net profit of $746 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.42 billion and had a net profit of $402 million. The company has a one-year high of $61.06 and a one-year low of $26.02. EBAY’s market cap is $37.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Based on 28 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.32, reflecting a -11.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ebay has been negative according to 103 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company, which engages in the provision of investments and acquisitions to help enable commerce on platforms for buyers and sellers online or on mobile devices. It operates throught the following platforms: Marketplace, Classifieds and StubHub. The Marketplace platform include online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts and the eBay mobile apps. The Classified platform focuses in collection of brands such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen and others. The StubHub platform gives online ticket platform located at www.stubhub.com, its localized counterparts and the StubHub mobile apps. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

