The SVP, GC & Sec of CommScope Holding (COMM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, GC & Sec of CommScope Holding (COMM), Frank Wyatt, bought shares of COMM for $169.8K.

This recent transaction increases Frank Wyatt’s holding in the company by 30.36% to a total of $819K.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion and GAAP net loss of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $23.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.00 and a one-year low of $5.76.

Six different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CommScope Holding has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments.

