The SVP & GC of Tetra Technologies (TTI) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP & GC of Tetra Technologies (TTI), Bass Wallace, bought shares of TTI for $44K.

This recent transaction increases Bass Wallace’s holding in the company by 49.86% to a total of $139.5K. In addition to Bass Wallace, 3 other TTI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.22.

The insider sentiment on Tetra Technologies has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bass Wallace's trades have generated a 16.7% average return based on past transactions.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products; Compression; and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Compression division offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.