The SVP & GC of Saul Centers (BFS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & GC of Saul Centers (BFS), Debra Noreen Stencel, sold shares of BFS for $604.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $58.49 and a one-year low of $48.39. Currently, Saul Centers has an average volume of 72.48K. BFS’s market cap is $1.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.41.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $604.9K worth of BFS shares and purchased $528.8K worth of BFS shares.

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments.