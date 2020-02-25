The SVP & GC of Rogers (ROG) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & GC of Rogers (ROG), Jay Knoll, sold shares of ROG for $399.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $206.43 and a one-year low of $106.01. ROG’s market cap is $2.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.09. Currently, Rogers has an average volume of 134.46K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ROG with a $152.00 price target.

Jay Knoll’s trades have generated a -28.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.