The SVP & GC of Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & GC of Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Michael Prevoznik, sold shares of DGX for $4.24M.

Following Michael Prevoznik’s last DGX Sell transaction on December 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 13.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $131.81 and a one-year low of $73.02. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has an average volume of 510.11K. DGX’s market cap is $15.67 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.30.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $145.13, reflecting a -19.9% downside.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

